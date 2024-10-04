Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

