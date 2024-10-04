Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

