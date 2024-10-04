Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 551 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Shell by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

