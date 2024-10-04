Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

