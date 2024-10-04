Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 425 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSP opened at $177.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $179.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

