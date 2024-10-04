Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

