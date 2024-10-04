Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

