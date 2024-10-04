Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

