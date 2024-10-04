Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.73. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

