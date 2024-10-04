American National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

