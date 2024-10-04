Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $479.54 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $482.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

