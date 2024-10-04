Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $268.73 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $272.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

