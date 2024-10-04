iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

