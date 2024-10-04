American National Bank & Trust Takes $31,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,434,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

