Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.67. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $102.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group increased their target price on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

