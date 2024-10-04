Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

