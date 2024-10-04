Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

