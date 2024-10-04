American National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

LSCC opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

