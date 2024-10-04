American National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 493.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ameren by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

