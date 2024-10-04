American National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 178.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 142,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Exelon by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

