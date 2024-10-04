RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP David E. Marra Sells 1,000 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RNR stock traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $279.58. 256,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $279.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.57.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.60.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

