Thomas Bull Sells 154 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average is $291.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

