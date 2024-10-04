Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 1,398 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,916.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 896,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,265. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 63.3% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.