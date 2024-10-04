Christopher Day Sells 2,904 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $168,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82.

On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 411,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,434. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

