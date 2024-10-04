MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $77,387.50 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.36. 1,168,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average is $291.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

