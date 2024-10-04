Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Sells 321 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,187.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97.

On Monday, August 5th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10.

On Friday, August 2nd, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 835,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.39.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

