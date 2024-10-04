American National Bank & Trust Sells 4,597 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

