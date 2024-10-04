General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.