American National Bank & Trust Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after buying an additional 360,300 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3,826.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %
Chubb stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
