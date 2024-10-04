American National Bank & Trust Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after buying an additional 360,300 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3,826.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

