American National Bank & Trust Sells 169 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American National Bank & Trust cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AON by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.