American National Bank & Trust Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
BMY stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
