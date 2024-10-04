Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,490,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after acquiring an additional 257,403 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.