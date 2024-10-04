American National Bank & Trust Sells 156 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

