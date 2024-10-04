American National Bank & Trust Sells 656 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,146,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 707,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.