AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

