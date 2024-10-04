AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000.

VNQ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 4,602,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,390. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

