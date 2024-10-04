AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $199.54. 417,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

