McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 9.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.15. 5,218,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

