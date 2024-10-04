Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,281. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

