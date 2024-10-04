Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

