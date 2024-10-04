Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $111,869.40 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,320.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00519827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00104137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00238664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00073603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

