Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5,400.00 and last traded at $5,400.00, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,340.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,849.00. The firm has a market cap of $653.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is currently 23.07%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

