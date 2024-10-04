EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 150 ($2.01), with a volume of 137776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.99).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,200.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.