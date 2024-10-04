Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.87 and last traded at C$64.43, with a volume of 131344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.18.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.4747786 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.51%.

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00. Also, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

