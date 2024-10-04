Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 855 ($11.44), with a volume of 3737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($12.04).

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,062.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,125.73. The stock has a market cap of £97.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,243.66, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,211.27%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

