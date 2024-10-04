NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00007744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.85 billion and $281.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,614,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,971,226 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,431,746 with 1,212,880,505 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.65504103 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $330,923,576.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

