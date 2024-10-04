American National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 137.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $94.30 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $177.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.