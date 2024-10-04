American National Bank & Trust Sells 486 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.