Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,630 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

EW opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

