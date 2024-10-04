NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $114,953,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,811.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 304,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $85.05 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

